Russian, Cuban security officials discuss cyber security

NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 20:20
Russian sledge hockey team may compete in 2018 Paralympics — IPCSport May 22, 18:53
PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicoptersBusiness & Economy May 22, 18:00
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocketScience & Space May 22, 17:55
Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:39
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second lineBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:38
Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2Business & Economy May 22, 17:00
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military showMilitary & Defense May 22, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Cooperation in the sphere of cyber security was in focus of talks between Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Cuba’s national security and defense commission adviser, Alejandro Castro Espin, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Monday.
"Nikolai Patrushev and Alejandro Castro Espin discussed Russian-Cuban cooperation in the sphere of information security," the press service said.