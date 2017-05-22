Russian, Cuban security officials discuss cyber security

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Cooperation in the sphere of cyber security was in focus of talks between Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Cuba’s national security and defense commission adviser, Alejandro Castro Espin, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Alejandro Castro Espin discussed Russian-Cuban cooperation in the sphere of information security," the press service said.