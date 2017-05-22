Back to Main page
Minister believes Rouhani’s reelection will be beneficial for Russia-Iran cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 18:54 UTC+3 ISTANBUL
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Hassan Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in Iran

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Hassan Rouhani’s reelection Iranian president will have a positive influence on the development of investment relations between Iran and Russia, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We continue cooperation with Iran, our trade is growing, we are implementing various projects, including in the energy sector and beyond it - in what concerns investment exchange," he said. "We believe that this situation will make it possible for us to speak about positive development of our future relations as we will continue to implement all the projects we have started."

TOP STORIES
