Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss memorandum on de-escalation zones

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad have discussed the implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties "thoroughly discussed the situation in Syria focusing on the implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones and ways to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the country," the statement reads. Bogdanov and Haddad also exchanged views on creating conditions for the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities so that refugees could return to their homes, and facilitating the political process aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis, the statement adds.

"Besides, the parties exchanged views on the outcome of the sixth round of the intra-Syrian talks held in Geneva on May 16-19 under the United Nations auspices," the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the meeting had been initiated by the Syrian ambassador.