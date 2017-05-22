Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss memorandum on de-escalation zones

PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicoptersBusiness & Economy May 22, 18:00
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocketScience & Space May 22, 17:55
Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:39
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second lineBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:38
Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2Business & Economy May 22, 17:00
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military showMilitary & Defense May 22, 16:54
International Paralympic Committee decides to maintain Russia’s membership suspensionSport May 22, 16:46
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad have discussed the implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The parties "thoroughly discussed the situation in Syria focusing on the implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones and ways to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the country," the statement reads. Bogdanov and Haddad also exchanged views on creating conditions for the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities so that refugees could return to their homes, and facilitating the political process aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis, the statement adds.
"Besides, the parties exchanged views on the outcome of the sixth round of the intra-Syrian talks held in Geneva on May 16-19 under the United Nations auspices," the statement says.
The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the meeting had been initiated by the Syrian ambassador.