Russian National Guard denies reports on military serviceman’s murder in Chechnya

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Media reports about a military serviceman’s murder in Chechnya are false, the press service of the Russian National Guard told TASS on Monday.

"We would like to inform you that these reports are not true," a source in the press service said. "No information about a military serviceman’s murder was received during a probe conducted in the North Caucasus Military District," he added.

On May 22, a number of media outlets reported that a member of the Russian National Guard had been allegedly killed in the Republic of Chechnya, while the murder had been based on discrimination.

According to Russia’s Novaya Gazeta daily, three residents of Chechnya, including one member of the National Guard, were killed on suspicion of homosexuality.