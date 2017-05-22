Russian National Guard denies reports on military serviceman’s murder in Chechnya

McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:29
Moscow has not yet decided on response if Kiev introduces visasRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:09
Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:00
Prime minister says Serbia refrains from joining NATO to avoid rift in societyWorld May 22, 15:57
Turk who confessed to Russian pilot’s death jailed for 5 years on weapons chargesWorld May 22, 15:49
Putin to discuss anti-doping fight, meet with FIFA chiefSport May 22, 15:42
Russia to operate 15 Earth observation satellites by 2020Science & Space May 22, 15:28
Sochi resident wins record-breaking $6.5 mln lottery jackpotSociety & Culture May 22, 14:37
Expert predicts millions of Russian believers may pay homage to relics of St. NicholasSociety & Culture May 22, 14:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Media reports about a military serviceman’s murder in Chechnya are false, the press service of the Russian National Guard told TASS on Monday.
"We would like to inform you that these reports are not true," a source in the press service said. "No information about a military serviceman’s murder was received during a probe conducted in the North Caucasus Military District," he added.
On May 22, a number of media outlets reported that a member of the Russian National Guard had been allegedly killed in the Republic of Chechnya, while the murder had been based on discrimination.
According to Russia’s Novaya Gazeta daily, three residents of Chechnya, including one member of the National Guard, were killed on suspicion of homosexuality.