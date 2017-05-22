Back to Main page
South Korean president’s envoy departs for Moscow to discuss bilateral ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 9:30 UTC+3 SEOUL

South Korea’s leader Moon Jae-in, who took office on May 10, has announced plans to send his special envoys to Russia, the United States, China and Japan

SEOUL, May 22. /TASS/. South Korea's special envoy Song Young-gil departed for Moscow on Monday and is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to convey a personal message of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, KBS TV channel reported.

The message contains a range of issues on bilateral cooperation, including the supplies of natural gas. Besides, the South Korean side hopes to discuss North Korea’s nuclear issue.

Song Young-gil, the former mayor of Incheon, in northwestern South Korea, is a lawmaker of the Democratic Party, who has good ties with Moscow, according to the report. He had initiated the handover to Russia of a flag from the Varyag cruiser, which sank in 1904 during the battle against the Japanese Fleet. Although the flag remained in the museum of Incheon, the move came under the media spotlight and contributed to the rapprochement of the two countries. In 2010, Song Young-gil was awarded Russia’s Order of Friendship.

South Korea’s leader Moon Jae-in, who assumed office on May 10, has announced plans to send his special envoys to Russia, the United States, China and Japan to coordinate bilateral cooperation.

Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
