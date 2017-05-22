Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM set for talks with Erdogan in Istanbul

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 4:04 UTC+3 ISTANBUL

The Russian prime minister is expected to deliver a speech at the summit and also to have meetings with his counterpart, Binaly Yildirim

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© EPA/TUMAY BERKIN

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to Istanbul, the press service of the Russian government announced.

Read also

Turkish PM Yildirim’s exclusive op-ed for TASS on relations with Russia

"Talks between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be held on Monday," the press service reported. "The Russian premier and the Turkish leader will be discussing bilateral key issues."

Medvedev arrived in Turkey’s Istanbul on Sunday to attend a meeting of the heads of state and government of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) due to be held on May 22.

The Russian prime minister is expected to deliver a speech at the summit and also to have meetings with his Turkey’s counterpart, Binaly Yildirim and Moldova’s President Igor Dodon.

Read also

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

The BSEC summit is timed to mark the 25th anniversary of the organization, which was set up on June 25, 1992 as a regional initiative and gained an international organization status in May 1999.

The Istanbul meeting is expected to be attended by the presidents of Greece, Moldova, Ukraine, and Romania’s prime minister. Other countries will be represented at a lower level.

The Russian delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's missile launch — media
2
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
3
Putin’s possible visit to Paris neither denied nor confirmed
4
Japan vows to respond jointly with US, Russia and China to North Korea’s missile launch
5
Russia concerned over downwards trade dynamics in Black Sea region
6
Patriarch Kirill welcomes Saint Nicholas relics in Moscow
7
Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings
TOP STORIES
Реклама