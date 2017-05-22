Russian PM set for talks with Erdogan in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to Istanbul, the press service of the Russian government announced.

"Talks between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be held on Monday," the press service reported. "The Russian premier and the Turkish leader will be discussing bilateral key issues."

Medvedev arrived in Turkey’s Istanbul on Sunday to attend a meeting of the heads of state and government of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) due to be held on May 22.

The Russian prime minister is expected to deliver a speech at the summit and also to have meetings with his Turkey’s counterpart, Binaly Yildirim and Moldova’s President Igor Dodon.

The BSEC summit is timed to mark the 25th anniversary of the organization, which was set up on June 25, 1992 as a regional initiative and gained an international organization status in May 1999.

The Istanbul meeting is expected to be attended by the presidents of Greece, Moldova, Ukraine, and Romania’s prime minister. Other countries will be represented at a lower level.

The Russian delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and Energy Minister Alexander Novak.