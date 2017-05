Putin’s possible visit to Paris neither denied nor confirmed

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov neither denied nor confirmed media reports about President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Paris on May 29.

"We will make an announcement in due time," Peskov told TASS when asked to comment on this report.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia’s Kommersant daily said citing its sources that Putin plans to pay a visit to France, which will host an exhibition dedicated to Russian Czar Peter the Great, on May 29. The visit would be a good opportunity to meet with France’s new president, Emmanuel Macron.