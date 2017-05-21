Russia’s ombudswoman signs petition to Trump to pardon jailed pilot Yaroshenko

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova has signed a petition to US President Donald Trump to pardon jailed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

"I have signed an appeal to the US president for his pardoning," Moskalkova said during a live broadcast on Rossiya TV Channel.

She noted at the same time that "there is no ombudsman, no human rights envoy in the United States."

The Russian ombudswoman earlier referred to Yaroshenko’s wife to tell about the harsh conditions of the Russian pilot’s stay in the US prison, which had seriously undermined his health.

Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been brought to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating in disguise allegedly exposed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine.

Yaroshenko underwent a surgery last year, but proper post-operation treatment was denied to him.

Russia has numerously requested the United States to release Yaroshenko.