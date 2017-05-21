Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s ombudswoman signs petition to Trump to pardon jailed pilot Yaroshenko

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 17:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova has signed a petition to US President Donald Trump to pardon jailed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

"I have signed an appeal to the US president for his pardoning," Moskalkova said during a live broadcast on Rossiya TV Channel.

She noted at the same time that "there is no ombudsman, no human rights envoy in the United States."

The Russian ombudswoman earlier referred to Yaroshenko’s wife to tell about the harsh conditions of the Russian pilot’s stay in the US prison, which had seriously undermined his health.

Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been brought to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating in disguise allegedly exposed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine.

Yaroshenko underwent a surgery last year, but proper post-operation treatment was denied to him.

Russia has numerously requested the United States to release Yaroshenko.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s possible visit to Paris neither denied nor confirmed
2
Russia captures bronze of 2017 IIHF World Championship
3
Patriarch Kirill welcomes Saint Nicholas relics in Moscow
4
Russian PM arrives in Turkey’s Istanbul to attend BSEC summit
5
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
6
Russia's Kalashnikov arms producer to build 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot
7
Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030
TOP STORIES
Реклама