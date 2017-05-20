Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rouhani’s re-election will ensure Iran’s predictability on international arena - Slutsky

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 20, 16:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Slutsky, "it was during Rouhani’s first term as President that Iran served as one of the leading mediators in the Syrian settlement

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The re-election of the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, will ensure a predictable course both in the issues related to international cooperation, and regarding the expansion of bilateral ties between Tehran and Moscow, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said Saturday.

"Hassan Rouhani’s win at the Iranian election is obviously good news. His re-election ensures predictability of Tehran’s actions both on bilateral relations with Russia and on the most sensitive issues of the international agenda, whether it pertains to the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program issue or the situation in Syria," he said.

According to Slutsky, "it was during Rouhani’s first term as President that Iran served as one of the leading mediators in the Syrian settlement." "The Astana format was founded, within which Russia, Iran and Turkey became guarantors of the ceasefire regime, and signed the memorandum on the formation of four de-escalation zones in Syria," he added.

"Iran remain to be an important partner in all those processes, and his re-election will ensure their gradual development," the lawmaker said.

The incumbent President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, has won Friday's presidential election, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced earlier on Saturday. According to the Minister, 23.549 mln voters (57% of those who participated in the vote) cast their ballots in favor of Rouhani. His closest contender, conservative candidate, former Prosecutor General Embrahim Raisi, received 15.786 votes (38.5%). Another 478,000 voters supported former Culture Minister Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim, while former Industry Minister Mostafa Hashemitaba got 215,000 votes. To win in the first round of voting, a candidate is supposed to get more than 50% votes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian scientists come up with superior hydrogen storage material
2
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in France
3
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
4
Assange vows 'not to forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassy
5
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov
6
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022
7
Decision on S-400 deliveries to Turkey to be made after talks on price, minister says
TOP STORIES
Реклама