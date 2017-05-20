Lavrov talks bilateral ties with Cypriot president, foreign minister

Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in IranWorld May 20, 15:57
MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis and Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulidis during his work visit to the republic on May 18-20 to discuss bilateral ties and issues of international and regional agenda, the Minister said Saturday.
"During the meeting with Anastasiadis the parties discussed in detail the potential of further expansion of Russian-Cypriot relations in various fields. An increased focus was put on the cooperation in trade and economic areas, as well as the plans to boost investment partnership, expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the report said. "The Russian side has confirmed its compelling stand for a fair, comprehensive and viable solution to the Cypriot issue on the base of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," the ministry said.
"Lavrov and Kasoulidis exchanged views both on the bilateral agenda and on the international and regional issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria and Ukraine, as well as the cooperation between Russia and the European Union," the report said.