Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Russian diplomat says Lithuania’s policy openly hostile

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 19, 13:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on anti-Russian events in Lithuania

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Vilnius conducts an openly hostile policy towards Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday in the wake of anti-Russian events in Lithuania.

Read also

Kremlin slams Lithuanian secret services’ report as ‘total anti-Russian hysteria’

"We did not expect anything different from the Lithuanian leadership, which conducts an openly hostile policy towards our country," she said. "You must have taken note of the fact that Vilnius accommodates only marginal political figures, some of whom are under investigation for criminal offenses and feature on wanted lists."

"We believe Lithuania’s minister made a mistake when he decided to provide personal patronage for that farce," Zakharova said.

According to some media reports, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius met with members of a so-called Russian non-system opposition at a conference that opened in Vilnius on Thursday. He said Lithuania was interested in a dialogue with Russia’s civil society.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
