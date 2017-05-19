Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to discuss Ukraine’s missile drills near Crimea with ICAO

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 19, 11:59 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Ukrainian army held missile firing drills over the Black Sea near Crimea last December

Share
1 pages in this article

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will hold negotiations at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Ukraine’s missile firing drills near Crimea, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Friday.

Read also

Ukrainian army holds military drills close to Crimea

"Indeed, we are interacting with our international organization [ICAO] and within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum ICAO Executive Director Mrs. Fang Liu will take part and we will continue negotiations with her, including on this issue," the transport minister said in reply to a question about whether Russia would insist that the ICAO should take measures against Ukraine after the ex-Soviet republic had held missile firing drills near Crimea.

The Russian transport minister said in December 2016 that Russia had taken all necessary counter-measures and he had sent a letter to the ICAO president on the situation with Ukraine’s plans to hold firing drills in the airspace near Crimea.

Read also

Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea

The Ukrainian army held missile firing drills over the Black Sea near Crimea on December 1. The Ukrainian army initially planned drills in Russia’s sovereign airspace but later Ukraine adjusted the firing trajectory west of the Black Sea peninsula. In response, Russia took all necessary measures in the wake of Ukraine’s plans to hold firing drills in the airspace near Crimea.

In January 2017, Ukrainian air defense units held drills using imitation targets in the Kherson Region bordering on Crimea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat points to certain results in Geneva talks on Syria
2
Russia to discuss Ukraine’s missile drills near Crimea with ICAO
3
Gazprom says 2017 gas production plan may be upgraded
4
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential
5
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
6
Iran heads to polling stations to elect new president
7
Pro-Kiev troops shell northern outskirts of Donetsk
TOP STORIES
Реклама