Russia and Persian Gulf states to hold summit in near future

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. Russia and the Persian Gulf countries will hold a meeting at the highest level this year, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Friday.
"Very important contacts will take place very soon," Bogdanov said. "There are preparations for both bilateral and multilateral contacts at the highest level between Russia and member-states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf."
The diplomat noted that the Russian leadership is prepared to back proposals on "deepening both political dialogue and multifaceted partnership, including in security and fight against terrorists."
"We are ready to discuss in a very specific and constructive way all issues that are of interest to Russia and our partners: the Arab League, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the African Union, taking into consideration that there are problems in northern Africa, primarily the Libyan crisis," Bogdanov said.