Adoption of Canadian version of Magnitsky Act to deal blow to relations with Russia

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Moscow sizes up the Canadian authorities decision to support a national version of the Sergei Magnitsky Act adopted in the US that may be considered by the Canadian parliament, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

"We are compelled to warn Ottawa that we find the active support of the Canadian version of the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law and Accountability Act adopted in the US in 2012 to be an unfriendly act," the commentary said said. "The document makes an attempt to issue highly contrived claims against Russia with human rights violations."

"In case of endorsement of this sanctional legislative act, relations between our two countries that are already in a rather low phase will suffer a new telling blow," the ministry said.