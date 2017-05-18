Moscow, Washington continue looking for common ground — security chief

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington continue looking for the possibilities of their interaction, despite the attempts by some forces in the United States to oppose the constructive dialogue between the two countries, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Irrespective of who is the US president and of the current situation in the US internal policy, it is necessary to remember that our countries as the largest nuclear powers bear special responsibility in the sphere of ensuring international security. This places serious obligations upon us not only before our peoples but also before the entire world," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

In Patrushev’s opinion, Russia and the United States are expected "to fulfil agreements on basic international problems, are expected to organize an effective coordination of actions that would contribute to strengthening stability in the world."

"We express readiness for cooperation with the West. Despite all the emerging difficulties, we continue looking for the common ground," the secretary of Russia’s Security Council stressed.

"We see that contrary to the coordinated course of containing Russia, our partners are also making attempts after all to keep separate areas of interaction," Patrushev said.

"Contacts are continued among foreign policy and defense officials and interaction among business circles is carried out," Patrushev said.

"Of course, we wouldn’t want such cooperation to eventually boil down to the calculation of missed opportunities," the head of Russia’s Security Council said.