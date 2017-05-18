Russian diplomat sees ‘deplorable results’ of US military contingent’s stay in Afghanistan

Russian medics conduct surgery to separate fingers of ‘butterfly’ patientScience & Space May 18, 18:53
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The results of the US military contingent’s stay in Afghanistan are deplorable and the military conflict continues in that country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The US and NATO forces have been staying in the country for over 15 years. The results of their stay are deplorable," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on the news about Washington’s plans to deploy a permanent military contingent in Afghanistan.
"A fierce military conflict is continuing in the country and the volumes of narcotic drug production are growing while the widely declared successes in the country’s economic development cause doubts," the Russian diplomat said.
"The unemployed account for more than a quarter of the country’s able-bodied population while over a third is living beyond the poverty line," Zakharova said.
The sole way to settle the crisis in Afghanistan is to achieve national accord by political means. This is what the efforts of Russia and other partners within the Moscow format of regional consultations on Afghanistan are aimed at, the diplomat said.