Security chief warns ‘Color revolution’ attempts in Russia hold no prospects

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The West is not abandoning plans of ‘color revolutions’ in Russia and but national security services are in full control of the situation, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Western technologists have not given up their plans of implementing ‘color scenarios’ in our country as well. At the same time, they are not ashamed of choosing the methods of instigating protest sentiments - from speculation on temporary social and economic difficulties to blatant lies," the secretary of Russia’s Security Council told Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Let me stress that the situation is controlled by us. The law-enforcement agencies and special services have accumulated extensive experience of promptly countering provocation and unlawful actions. The attempts of staging ‘color revolutions’ in our country are futile," Patrushev said.

According to him, "color revolutions are already a traditional instrument of the policy of separate countries aimed at destroying statehood and the loss of sovereignty under the pretext of democratization."

"In actual fact, a country hit by a ‘color revolution’ almost always plunges into chaos and comes under external administration," Patrushev said.

"As a rule, such an upsurge in the activity of opposition forces is observed on the eve of federal electoral campaigns," the Security Council head said.

"It is not accidental that the West allocates financial and material resources to non-governmental organizations in Russia and is establishing so-called ‘independent’ Russian-language mass media outlets. Simultaneously, it is building up attempts of propaganda activity on the territory of Russia with the help of the Internet," the secretary of the Russian Security Council said.