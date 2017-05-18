Chinese foreign minister to visit Russia on May 25-26

State Duma approves Russia’s new ambassador to TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:57
Russian diplomat says Moscow and Washington should fight terrorism togetherRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:55
Diplomat slams US State Department’s report on Assad regime crimes as unfoundedRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:50
Chinese foreign minister to visit Russia on May 25-26Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:36
Putin and Macron stress importance of Normandy format cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:31
Poland's oil company wants EU to oblige Gazprom to sell stakes in European gas storagesBusiness & Economy May 18, 16:27
Russia’s Soyuz carrier rocket with communications satellite blasts off from French GuianaScience & Space May 18, 16:25
Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeachedRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:14
EU should quit playing one-side game to restore normal relations with Russia — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make an official visit to Russia on May 25-26, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
"On May 25-26, the Chinese top diplomat will visit our country upon the invitation of the Russian foreign minister," she said.
Zakharova pointed out that the two foreign ministers would discuss pressing issues on the bilateral and global agenda, focusing on key issues related to Russian-Chinese cooperation, as well as acute regional problems, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Syrian conflict.