Chinese foreign minister to visit Russia on May 25-26

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make an official visit to Russia on May 25-26, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On May 25-26, the Chinese top diplomat will visit our country upon the invitation of the Russian foreign minister," she said.

Zakharova pointed out that the two foreign ministers would discuss pressing issues on the bilateral and global agenda, focusing on key issues related to Russian-Chinese cooperation, as well as acute regional problems, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Syrian conflict.