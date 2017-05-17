Back to Main page
Macedonian president to visit Russia in May — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 16:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Macedonia’s embassy in Moscow reported earlier that the visit will take place on May 22-24

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov will make a working visit to Russia in May, said Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president.

"At the end of May," Ushakov said, answering a reporter’s question when a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Macedonian counterpart Ivanov are scheduled. However, he did not give an exact date.

Earlier on Wednesday, Macedonia’s embassy in Moscow told TASS that the visit would take place on May 22-24. During the visit, Ivanov is expected to be awarded the International Foundation for the Unity of Orthodox Christian Nations prize named after the late Patriarch Alexy II of Moscow and All Russia.

