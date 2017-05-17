Macedonian president to visit Russia in May — Kremlin

Best Cannes Film Festival fashion over the yearsSociety & Culture May 17, 17:25
Poroshenko dealt blow to freedom of expression in Ukraine — Human Rights WatchWorld May 17, 16:33
EU signs regulation on visa liberalization with UkraineWorld May 17, 16:04
Italy eyeing wind power projects in RussiaBusiness & Economy May 17, 16:02
Italian premier calls for Russia-EU open dialogueWorld May 17, 15:30
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 15:02
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 14:55
Putin calls for shaking off excessive politicization from Russia-EU tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 14:41
Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s websiteRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 13:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov will make a working visit to Russia in May, said Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president.
"At the end of May," Ushakov said, answering a reporter’s question when a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Macedonian counterpart Ivanov are scheduled. However, he did not give an exact date.
Earlier on Wednesday, Macedonia’s embassy in Moscow told TASS that the visit would take place on May 22-24. During the visit, Ivanov is expected to be awarded the International Foundation for the Unity of Orthodox Christian Nations prize named after the late Patriarch Alexy II of Moscow and All Russia.