Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Trump expected to meet at G20 summit in Hamburg

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 12:24 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. One can hope that Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in Hamburg, but there is no final agreement on their meeting yet, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"I can say that we can hope that the two presidents will meet in Hamburg," he said. "Both sides hope so, but no specific agreements have been reached yet."

Read also

Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up

Lavrov briefed Putin on his meeting with Trump

Putin and Trump to meet in Hamburg in July

Trump defends right to share facts about war on terror with Russia

Russian top diplomat says Trump team members are 'people of action'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
2
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
3
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATO
4
New sanctions against North Korea not to affect work of Russian ports — Foreign Ministry
5
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctions
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
TOP STORIES
Реклама