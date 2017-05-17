Putin and Trump expected to meet at G20 summit in Hamburg

Black Sea fleet warships conduct live firing drillsMilitary & Defense May 17, 12:20
SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. One can hope that Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in Hamburg, but there is no final agreement on their meeting yet, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.
"I can say that we can hope that the two presidents will meet in Hamburg," he said. "Both sides hope so, but no specific agreements have been reached yet."