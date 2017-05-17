Back to Main page
Security Council: Situation in Russia is stable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 10:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The socio-political situation in Russia continues to be stable in spite of attempts by foreign non-governmental organizations to destabilize it, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Grebenkin, told reporters in an interview timed to the council’s 25th anniversary.

"To date, we have been able to ensure a stable socio-political situation in the country, to sort out priorities in this work. They include efforts aimed at preventing the spread of extremism among young people, preventing interethnic conflicts, blocking the channels of financing extremist activities and countering extremism in in the information sphere, including the Internet," he said.

Grebenkin noted though that "promoting the ideas of national, religious and racial supremacy along with the destructive activities of individual non-governmental organizations, above all, foreign who have pushed ahead with their efforts to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country contribute, in a very large measure, to the prevalence of extremist manifestations." He noted that the results of sociological surveys and opinion polls show that the situation in the sphere of countering extremism, interethnic and inter-religious relations in the country can be described as stable and controllable.

Grebenkin emphasized that the trend towards the growth in the number of registered crimes related to extremism persists in the country. "This is the evidence of the persistent efforts by the law enforcement agencies, which respond promptly to extremist manifestations," he explained. "In 2014, 1,450 extremist crimes were identified, which is a 9.1-percent increase compared to 2015."

According to Grebenkin, priority in the work to counter extremism is given to preventive measures, which have made it possible for the law enforcement agencies and local authorities to prevent more than 100 conflict interethnic situations last year.

