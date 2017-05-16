Russia has no plans to deliver helicopters to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to continue the deliveries of its helicopters to Afghanistan for UN missions, Director of the Aviation Industry Department at Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry Sergei Yemelyanov said on Tuesday.

"As you know, the first deliveries to Afghanistan were made for UN missions. The tender was also announced by this organization. As far as I know, the continuation of the delivery is not planned," he said.

Russian helicopters are performing operations in Afghanistan for UN needs. They are also being used by the international coalition and various private companies providing for the activities of the military contingent.