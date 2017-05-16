Back to Main page
PM Medvedev hopes newly-appointed French premier will develop relations with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 13:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Outgoing French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and newly appointed French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe

Edouard Philippe takes office as new French prime minister

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Edouard Philippe on his appointment as French Prime Minister.

"I hope that your work in this capacity will contribute to the steady development of the Russian-French relations," the Russian premier said in his telegram posted on the Russian Cabinet’s website. "I am confident that the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint projects in industry, the energy sector, transport infrastructure, high-tech sector and other areas meet our two countries’ long-term interests."

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Edouard Philippe, Mayor of the northwestern city of Le Havre, as the country’s new Prime Minister on Monday. Philippe replaced Bernard Cazeneuve who led the French government since December 6, 2016. He has already started forming a new government on instructions issued by Macron.

Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
Topics
Foreign policy
