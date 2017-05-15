Back to Main page
Putin calls on local authorities to be mindful of needs of those suffering from wildfires

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 20:26 UTC+3 IRKUTSK

"I would like to stress that no one should be left out in the cold," Putin said

IRKUTSK, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked regional and municipal authorities to be mindful of the needs of those who lost their homes in wildfires and flooding.

"You see that when people find themselves in a difficult situation, when they are facing serious problems, when they lose everything they had, they have no one to pin their hopes on but you. Please be careful to them! That’s all that is asked of you as we have all the rest: we have resources, money, laws," he said on Monday at a government meeting on efforts to deal with the aftermaths of wildfires and floods in Russian regions.

"People need attention. The quality of your work will depend on it. Let us be diligent about that and keep to the schedule, especially where the situation is most acute and the calamities hit many people. I would like to stress that no one should be left out in the cold," Putin said.

