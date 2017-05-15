Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says too early to speak about his plans for 2018 presidential elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 13:26 UTC+3

Presidential elections in Russia will be held in March 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it is too early to speak about his plans about presidential elections of 2018.

At a news conference after the international economic forum in Beijing, one of journalists recalled Putin’s words that the question if he is going to run for president in 2018 will be answered in due time and asked whether it is time for that now.

"No," he said and proceeded with a next question.

Presidential elections in Russia will be held in March 2018. The election campaign will be officially kicked off in December 2017. Under the Russian constitution, Putin has the right to run for a second consecutive office.

Read also

Kremlin says Putin ready to discuss presidential election with parliamentary parties

Kremlin spokesman says election-related issues not on Putin’s agenda right now

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
3
Putin concerned about cyber attacks
4
Russian military to perform observation flight over UK
5
Russia stands against expanding nuclear powers’ club, Putin says
6
Putin: Russia will actively participate in One Belt, One Road project
7
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама