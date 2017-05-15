Putin says too early to speak about his plans for 2018 presidential elections

Putin sees promising outlook for extension of oil production cap dealBusiness & Economy May 15, 13:41
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — PutinBusiness & Economy May 15, 13:24
Russia develops 3D printer prototype to print large metal items in outer spaceScience & Space May 15, 13:17
Putin concerned about cyber attacksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 15, 13:12
Press review: China lays Silk Road to new world order and Austria hails Nazi collaboratorsPress Review May 15, 13:00
Putin: One Belt project introduces stability to global economyBusiness & Economy May 15, 12:59
Russia stands against expanding nuclear powers’ club, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 15, 12:55
Russia to take part in anti-terror drills in TajikistanMilitary & Defense May 15, 11:41
Russia is developing advanced medium class droneMilitary & Defense May 15, 10:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it is too early to speak about his plans about presidential elections of 2018.
At a news conference after the international economic forum in Beijing, one of journalists recalled Putin’s words that the question if he is going to run for president in 2018 will be answered in due time and asked whether it is time for that now.
"No," he said and proceeded with a next question.
Presidential elections in Russia will be held in March 2018. The election campaign will be officially kicked off in December 2017. Under the Russian constitution, Putin has the right to run for a second consecutive office.