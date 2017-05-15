Putin says too early to speak about his plans for 2018 presidential elections

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it is too early to speak about his plans about presidential elections of 2018.

At a news conference after the international economic forum in Beijing, one of journalists recalled Putin’s words that the question if he is going to run for president in 2018 will be answered in due time and asked whether it is time for that now.

"No," he said and proceeded with a next question.

Presidential elections in Russia will be held in March 2018. The election campaign will be officially kicked off in December 2017. Under the Russian constitution, Putin has the right to run for a second consecutive office.