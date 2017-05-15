Putin says Russia maintains working contacts with Syrian Kurds

BEJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russia considers it right to maintain working contacts with Kurdish units in Syria as they are fighting against terrorists but Moscow is not supplying weapons to Kurds, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin thus commented on reports about Russian specialists’ contacts with Syrian Kurds.

"As the Kurdish factor is a real factor in the situation in Syria and Kurdish armed formations are taking part in combat operations against the so-called Islamic State [the terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia] and are among the most combat efficient units, we consider it right to maintain working contacts with them, even at least for avoiding possible collisions and situations that could create threats to our servicemen," the Russian leader said.

As Putin said, Russia is not supplying armaments to Syrian Kurds.

Syria de-escalation zones to help consolidate ceasefire

The establishment of the de-escalation zones in Syria is aimed primarily at consolidating the cessation of hostilities, the reconciliation process in that country is impossible without that, Putin told reporters.

"I hope very much that this (the creation of de-escalation zones) will be an effective tool, above all, for maintaining the cessation of hostilities," Putin said. He noted that it is essential now to consolidate the ceasefire, which will be the basis for the subsequent political process. "Any effective political process, as we all understand, is out of the question without the ceasefire," the Russian leader added.

According to Putin, at a meeting in Ankara, Russia, Turkey and Iran will discuss at a military level, while maintaining dialogue with Damascus, the issues related to specific boundaries of these de-escalation zones and control elements in them.