President Putin to continue work in China on One Belt, One Road forum

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 1:29 UTC+3 BEIJING

It is expected that Putin will sum up the results of his work in Beijing at a press conference

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. On the second day of his visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his work at the international forum One Belt, One Road, speaking at a round table devoted to integration in Eurasia.

Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said earlier, the forum will have "a series of working sessions, so-called round tables with national leaders, where they will discuss the issues related to deepening integration ties throughout the Asia-Pacific and other regions of the world." In particular, Ushakov expects that the leaders will discuss regional cooperation, current integration processes possible ways of connecting together development of various integration associations. "The President of Russia, in particular, will talk about forming and developing the Eurasian Economic Union, where forming a common market with uniform and clear rules for all is currently in progress," Ushakov said.

It is expected that Putin will sum up the results of his work in Beijing at a press conference.

