Putin holds brief talk with Erdogan

Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launchMilitary & Defense May 14, 12:10
Putin plays two songs about Moscow and St. Petersburg during China visitSociety & Culture May 14, 9:10
North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese ministerWorld May 14, 8:04
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 6:36
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — mediaMilitary & Defense May 14, 5:40
Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in KievSociety & Culture May 14, 4:00
North Korea launches unidentified missileWorld May 14, 1:32
Living football legends Ronaldinho, Okocha unveil Confederations Cup Park in KazanSport May 13, 23:27
Confederations Cup Park unveiled in Russia’s KazanSport May 13, 21:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a brief talk with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the One Belt, One Road international forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Putin’s spokesman declined to specify what the talk was about.
"No, this can’t be done [to specify the theme of the talk], this was in continuation of the Sochi dialogue," Peskov said.
As the Kremlin spokesman said, the Russian leader also briefly talked with Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat.
"The sides expressed mutual readiness to develop cooperation in very diverse fields," the Kremlin spokesman said.
The Russian president also held a brief meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which "the issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed and the work of the inter-governmental commission was touched upon," Peskov said.
The Russian president also talked with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the sidelines of the forum, the Kremlin spokesman said.
The Mongolian prime minister’s visit to Russia is planned in the first half of 2017.