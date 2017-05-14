Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Protectionism becoming norm for modern world — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 14, 6:11 UTC+3 BEIJING

According to the Russian president, 20th century economic models are in crisis today

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Protectionism is becoming a norm in the modern world as the potential of previous economic development models has already been exhausted, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony of the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital Beijing.

"The risks of fragmentation of the global economic and technological space are becoming more and more evident. Protectionism is becoming a norm, and unilateral illegitimate restrictions, including for sales and expansion of technologies, are an indirect form of it," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, 20th century economic models are in crisis today.

"Many previous models and factors of economic development have been almost completely depleted. The concept of a welfare state, created in the 20th century, is also in a crisis. Today, it is not only unable to ensure a sustainable growth of welfare, but sometimes even to maintain it at its previous level," he said.

According to Putin, the notions of openness, free trade are rejected more and more often today, "sometimes even by their recent advocates."

"The imbalance in the social economic development, the crisis of the previous globalization model entail negative consequences for inter-state relations and global security," the president said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
2
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — Putin
3
Protectionism becoming norm for modern world — Putin
4
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — Zakharova
5
North Korea launches unidentified missile
6
Putin arrives in Beijing on two-day visit
7
Virus attack targeting Russian Railways localized
TOP STORIES
Реклама