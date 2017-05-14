Protectionism becoming norm for modern world — Putin

States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 6:36
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — mediaMilitary & Defense May 14, 5:40
Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in KievSociety & Culture May 14, 4:00
North Korea launches unidentified missileWorld May 14, 1:32
Living football legends Ronaldinho, Okocha unveil Confederations Cup Park in KazanSport May 13, 23:27
Confederations Cup Park unveiled in Russia’s KazanSport May 13, 21:17
Russia blanks Slovakia 6-0 in preliminary round at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 13, 20:16
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 13, 14:11
Virus attacks targeting Russian banks futile as of yet, says Central BankWorld May 13, 12:22
BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Protectionism is becoming a norm in the modern world as the potential of previous economic development models has already been exhausted, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony of the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital Beijing.
"The risks of fragmentation of the global economic and technological space are becoming more and more evident. Protectionism is becoming a norm, and unilateral illegitimate restrictions, including for sales and expansion of technologies, are an indirect form of it," Putin said.
According to the Russian president, 20th century economic models are in crisis today.
"Many previous models and factors of economic development have been almost completely depleted. The concept of a welfare state, created in the 20th century, is also in a crisis. Today, it is not only unable to ensure a sustainable growth of welfare, but sometimes even to maintain it at its previous level," he said.
According to Putin, the notions of openness, free trade are rejected more and more often today, "sometimes even by their recent advocates."
"The imbalance in the social economic development, the crisis of the previous globalization model entail negative consequences for inter-state relations and global security," the president said.