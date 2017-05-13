Russian senior diplomat meets with Syrian ambassador - Russia’s foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also a deputy foreign minister, has discussed the current state of affairs in Syria with the country’s Ambassador in Moscow Riyad Haddad, Russia’s Foreign Ministry wrote on its website on Saturday.

The two diplomats "exchanged views on the developments within and beyond Syria during the conversation. The results of the 4th International Conference on Syria in Astana on May 3 and 4, which resulted in signing the memorandum of understanding on de-escalation zones were in focus (of the talk)."

The meeting highlighted the issues concerning the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva under the UN auspices scheduled for May 16-19.