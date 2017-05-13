Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — Zakharova

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 13, 14:11 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

"American partners have said they will come up with their proposals shortly to start concrete work towards unblocking this situation," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, May 13. /TASS/. Washington will prepare proposals to solve the situation around Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sergey Brilev, anchorman of the Vesti v Subboty (News on Saturday) TV program.

"American partners have said they will come up with their proposals shortly to start concrete work towards unblocking this situation," she said. Zakharova noted that at the moment the work of Russian diplomats in the US is hampered.

"Free movement across the US has been practically blocked for Russian diplomats. In order to go somewhere, they have to do paperwork, ask for permissions. And it is not guaranteed that they will be allowed," she marked.

On December 29, 2016, Washington announced a new parcel of sanctions that targeted a number of Russian companies, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Main Department (military intelligence) of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces over cyber-attack allegations.

The U.S. authorities also expelled 35 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of two countryside facilities in New York State and Maryland that belonged to Russia.

US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — Zakharova
