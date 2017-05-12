Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry deny reports on hacker attacks on their servers

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 12, 21:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, has denied reports about hacker attacks on the Committee’s internal networks.

Read also

Hackers steal more than $17.5 mln from Russian banks

"There have been no hacker attacks on the Investigative Committee’s resources. Everything is operating in a routine mode," she told TASS.

A police source told TASS that Russia’s interior ministry has registered no hacker attacks on its computer systems which are operating routinely. "No hacker attacks were registered. As of 20:00 Moscow time, the ministry’s unified system of information backing was intact," the source said.

However, the ministry’s Moscow department posted a warning on its website offering "apology for possible problems for users" as it is undergoing "technical maintenance works."

The interior ministry’s press center is unavailable for comment.

Earlier in the day, Gazeta.ru reported about hacker attacks on computers linked to the internal networks of the Russian Investigative Committee and interior ministry. Apart from that, cyberattacks were allegedly staged on Megafon telecom operator and several British medical establishments.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source
2
Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry deny reports on hacker attacks on their servers
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms US spy jet intercepted over Black Sea
4
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit
5
Chinese diplomat comments on Silk Road Economic Belt project's first results
6
Kremlin sees no undue risk in intercepting US spy plane
7
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
TOP STORIES
Реклама