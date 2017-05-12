Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry deny reports on hacker attacks on their servers

Francois Hollande ready to leave Elysee PalaceWorld May 12, 19:52
MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, has denied reports about hacker attacks on the Committee’s internal networks.
"There have been no hacker attacks on the Investigative Committee’s resources. Everything is operating in a routine mode," she told TASS.
A police source told TASS that Russia’s interior ministry has registered no hacker attacks on its computer systems which are operating routinely. "No hacker attacks were registered. As of 20:00 Moscow time, the ministry’s unified system of information backing was intact," the source said.
However, the ministry’s Moscow department posted a warning on its website offering "apology for possible problems for users" as it is undergoing "technical maintenance works."
The interior ministry’s press center is unavailable for comment.
Earlier in the day, Gazeta.ru reported about hacker attacks on computers linked to the internal networks of the Russian Investigative Committee and interior ministry. Apart from that, cyberattacks were allegedly staged on Megafon telecom operator and several British medical establishments.