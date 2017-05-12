Russian, Belarusian diplomats discuss cooperation within OSCE

Francois Hollande ready to leave Elysee PalaceWorld May 12, 19:52
MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov met on Friday with Belarus’ Ambassador to Russian Igor Petrishchenko to discuss cooperation within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Russian foreign ministry said.
"The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries on the current OSCE agenda, as well as topical issues of European security and bilateral relations," the ministry said.
Office term of the current OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier (Italy) expires on June 30, 2017. Among contenders for the post is Belarus’ Permanent Representative to the OSCE and Belarus’ Ambassador to Austria Elena Kupchina.