Putin to meet with Italian PM on May 17

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. On May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. It will be the first meeting between Putin and Gentiloni who took office in December 2016.

"On May 17, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is expected to visit Sochi," the Russian presidential aide said.

According to the Kremlin press service, "during the meeting, the parties plan to exchange views on key issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as practical steps to boost political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation." "Pressing global issues, including the fight against terrorism and efforts to resolve regional conflicts, particularly those in the Middle East and North Africa, are also planned to be discussed," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

The Russian presidential aide pointed out that on April 11, in Moscow, Putin had held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. In Ushakov’s opinion, "political dialogue (between Russia and Italy) has been going on well." "Italy is the current chair of the G7 group, its summit is scheduled to be held on May 26-27. The Italian prime minister seems to be willing to convey Russia’s position during the summit, so he will be visiting us to discuss pressing global issues in addition to bilateral affairs," the Kremlin aide said.