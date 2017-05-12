Kremlin aide says Putin, Erdogan may hold talks in Beijing

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold a conversation on the sidelines of the One Belt, One Road International Forum scheduled to be held in Beijing on May 14-15, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

He pointed out that Putin and Erdogan had held full-fledged talks in early May in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, besides, they also had had telephone conversations. "I don’t rule out a brief meeting with Mr. Erdogan," the Russian presidential aide said.