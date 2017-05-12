Kremlin aide says Putin, Erdogan may hold talks in Beijing

Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018Science & Space May 12, 18:51
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov meeting, Putin hits the ice and Russia's Victory ParadeSociety & Culture May 12, 18:46
Russian warships to make voyages to Mediterranean and Indian Ocean in summerMilitary & Defense May 12, 18:25
Swiss National Council speaker supports fostering parliamentary ties with RussiaWorld May 12, 17:44
Russian politician sees no reasons for conflicts in ArcticBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:37
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summitBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:01
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 16:19
Russian, South Korean presidents hold telephone conversationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 15:52
‘Neutral flag’ participation of Russian track and fielders admissible — MedvedevSport May 12, 15:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold a conversation on the sidelines of the One Belt, One Road International Forum scheduled to be held in Beijing on May 14-15, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
He pointed out that Putin and Erdogan had held full-fledged talks in early May in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, besides, they also had had telephone conversations. "I don’t rule out a brief meeting with Mr. Erdogan," the Russian presidential aide said.