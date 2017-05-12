Back to Main page
Kremlin says Putin ready to discuss presidential election with parliamentary parties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 12, 14:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"There are no specific plans (to discuss the upcoming presidential election) but if the heads of the factions have any questions, they can always ask the president," the Kremlin spokesman said

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss the 2018 presidential election with parliamentary parties provided they express such a wish, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Kremlin: Putin made no statements on participation in 2018 presidential election

"There are no specific plans (to discuss the upcoming presidential election) but if the heads of the factions have any questions, they can always ask the president, he always pays much attention to maintaining these contacts," the presidential spokesman said.

According to Peskov, "the president regularly meets with members of parliamentary factions, their communication never stops, meetings particularly take place when parliamentary sessions begin and end." "So I can’t say that there will be a specific meeting, he (the president) never stops communicating (with members of parliament)," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

He added that "no matter what the Izvestia (daily) writes, there are no plans to hold any meetings in the coming weeks." "This information is not true," Peskov said adding that he would inform the media when the president met with members of parliamentary factions.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
