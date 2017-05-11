Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Israeli defense ministers discuss military cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 11, 20:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz

Israeli minister lauds coordination with Russia on Syria

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman have held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On May 11, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. The parties discussed Russian-Israeli military cooperation," the statement reads.

Besides, the two ministers exchanged views on pressing regional security issues, the Russian defense ministry said adding that the conversation had been initiated by Israel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
2
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
3
Kremlin: Possible change of Russian envoy to US not linked to FBI chief dismissal
4
Archaeologists still searching for answers to treasure mystery hidden in chess figure
5
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
6
Merely sustaining Russia-US contacts now more important than ever, says expert
7
Alexander Ovechkin to skip 2017 IIHF World Championship
TOP STORIES
Реклама