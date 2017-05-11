Russian and Israeli defense ministers discuss military cooperation

International researches define the role of evolution in removing toxic mutationsScience & Space May 11, 20:02
Russia continues 2017 IIHF World Championship winning streak by defeating Denmark 3-0Sport May 11, 19:33
Alexander Ovechkin to skip 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 11, 19:22
Russia hopes for close cooperation with new South Korean leadershipRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 11, 18:26
US diplomat says Washington pursues ‘policies that maintain Arctic’s peaceful nature’World May 11, 18:22
Poll shows more than 82% approve of Putin's workSociety & Culture May 11, 17:46
Russia developing new light helicopter in cooperation with EuropeBusiness & Economy May 11, 17:42
FSB detains another suspected accomplice in St. Petersburg metro blastWorld May 11, 17:12
FIFA chief Infantino lauds Russia’s preparations for hosting international CupsSport May 11, 16:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman have held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"On May 11, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. The parties discussed Russian-Israeli military cooperation," the statement reads.
Besides, the two ministers exchanged views on pressing regional security issues, the Russian defense ministry said adding that the conversation had been initiated by Israel.