Russian and Israeli defense ministers discuss military cooperation

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman have held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On May 11, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. The parties discussed Russian-Israeli military cooperation," the statement reads.

Besides, the two ministers exchanged views on pressing regional security issues, the Russian defense ministry said adding that the conversation had been initiated by Israel.