Russian diplomat, European Parliament president discuss inter-parliamentary ties

BRUSSELS, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani have held a meeting in Brussels to discuss the prospects for inter-parliamentary relations, a source in the Russian mission to the EU said on Thursday.
"On May 11, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov held a meeting with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani," the source said. "The parties thoroughly discussed the current state of inter-parliamentary relations between Russia and the EU, as well as the prospects for their development."
In addition, "a number of pressing issues on the bilateral and global agenda were also touched upon during the meeting," the source in the Russian mission added.