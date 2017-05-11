Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat, European Parliament president discuss inter-parliamentary ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 11, 15:39 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

On May 11, Russia’s permanent representative to the EU held a meeting with the European Parliament president

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Moscow may take steps over European Parliament’s resolution on Russian media

BRUSSELS, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani have held a meeting in Brussels to discuss the prospects for inter-parliamentary relations, a source in the Russian mission to the EU said on Thursday.

"On May 11, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov held a meeting with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani," the source said. "The parties thoroughly discussed the current state of inter-parliamentary relations between Russia and the EU, as well as the prospects for their development."

In addition, "a number of pressing issues on the bilateral and global agenda were also touched upon during the meeting," the source in the Russian mission added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
2
Russian troops to receive advanced artillery reconnaissance systems
3
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
4
Ukraine’s border guards refuse entry to Russian fans heading to Kiev for Eurovision
5
Lavrov on Taliban: 'It's hard to imagine Afghan conflict could be resolved without them'
6
Russia’s envoy to China sees situation on Korean peninsula ‘recently improved’
7
Moscow working towards better relationship between US, Iran — senior diplomat
TOP STORIES
Реклама