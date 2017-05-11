Kremlin 'cautiously optimistic' about results of Trump-Lavrov meeting

SOCHI, May 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin is cautiously optimistic about the development of Russia-US ties after talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a positive development [Trump’s meeting with Lavrov]. At the same time, there is the need here to have cautious optimism now as a lot of work is ahead," Peskov stressed.

"It is early to make any conclusions now," Peskov said answering a question if a thaw in Russian-US relations was expected after Trump’s meeting with Lavrov.

"Of course, the fact that the talks are held is rather positive," he said.

Peskov noted that the two presidents have already spoken over the phone three times. "In development of this dialogue at the highest level" US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in April and Lavrov had a meeting with Trump in Washington on Wednesday, he said.

The meeting

The Kremlin expects that Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in July at the summit of the G20 in Hamburg.

"We consider that the two presidents will be at the G20 event in Hamburg simultaneously. This may be a good reason for their meeting," Peskov told reporters.

Germany’s Hamburg will host the summit of the G20, bringing together the world’s major economies, on July 7-8.