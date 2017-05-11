Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US

FAIRBANKS /Alaska, US). May 11. /TASS/. US media have displayed their heavy bias and lack of independent thinking during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s news conference following his talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

She recalled that at Lavrov’s news conference in Washington US media showed virtually no interest in the content of bilateral relations.

"Most of the questions concerned Russia’s alleged intervention in the US election and the dismissal of the FBI director," Zakharova said.

"No serious arguments or jokes managed to stem the flow of questions from US journalists, who looked unaware of how silly it was to ask the foreign minister of a another country about the reasons for certain personnel changes in their own country," Zakharova said. "This indicates the colossal bias of the mass media, the lack of independent thinking and control by certain political groups."

Zakharova voiced concern over the future of US mass media.

"Bearing in mind their large-scale influence on the media space around the world this is our common problem," Zakharova said. "It is impossible to possess such powerful resources of influence on the public mind and at the same time to slide down to the intellectual zero."