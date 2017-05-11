Russia’s lower house to consider Deputy FM Antonov for ambassador to US — source

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The candidacy of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov for the ambassador to the US has been submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, the corresponding letter has been sent from the Foreign Ministry," the source said when asked to comment on a report of Kommersant business daily. The newspaper wrote on Thursday that Russian lawmakers may consider Antonov’s candidacy by the end of May.