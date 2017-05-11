Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Abbas to discuss Middle East settlement, Russia-Palestine relations - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 11, 0:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting will be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the Middle East settlement and issues of the bilateral agenda. The meeting will be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On May 11, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin will have talks in Sochi with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas who will pay a working visit to Russia. Priority attention will be focused on current issue of the Middle East settlement. The two leaders will also discuss a number of practical issues of the bilateral agenda," the Kremlin said.

Earlier, Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said that the Putin-Abbas talks will center round Palestinian-Israeli settlement. "The Russian and Palestinian leaders will discuss steps that are to be taken to resume the Palestinian-Israeli peace talks in the light of the March telephone conversation between [US President Donald] Trump and Mahmoud Abbas," he said, adding that the two president are also expected to discuss the results of the Amman summit of the Arab League with a focus on the Palestinian problem and anti-terrorism efforts. "The leaders of Russia and Palestine will also discuss bilateral relations and issue of intra-Palestinian reconciliation," he noted.

Putin and Abbas will also take part in a ceremony via a video link-up to open a Multifunctional Cultural Center built with Russia’s assistance in Bethlehem, the Kremlin press office said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
2
Russia's top diplomat surprised by US reporter's question about ex-FBI director
3
Roosevelt wanted to buy a piece of Crimea in final days of World War II
4
20 people killed in Islamic State’s weapons depot in Syria - Xinhua
5
Russia pressing for conference on making Middle East WMD-free zone before 2020
6
Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match
7
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
TOP STORIES
Реклама