US suffers damage due to speculation about Russia’s influence on Washington - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 22:56 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Rumors and hullaballoo that Russia purportedly meddles with the US domestic affairs create "an absolutely abnormal background for development of bilateral relations," Lavrov said

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Speculation that Russia allegedly meddles with US domestic affairs does damage both to bilateral relations and the US political system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with US President Donald Trump and State Secretary Rex Tillerson.

Rumors and hullaballoo that Russia purportedly meddles with the US domestic affairs create "an absolutely abnormal background for development of bilateral relations," Lavrov said.

"It seems to me that it is even humiliating for the Americans to hear that the US’ domestic policy is governed by Russia," he said. "How could it come that a great nation, a great country tries to ponder over this speculation. I believe that politicians do huge damage to the US political system when they seek to prove that someone is ruling America from outside."

On Tuesday evening, Lavrov arrived in Washington on a three-day working visit. After his talks with Trump and Tillerson, he will head to Fairbanks, Alaska State, to attend the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting.

Topics
Foreign policy
