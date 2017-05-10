Moscow points to US systematically violating obligations under INF treaty

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-proliferation and Arms Control Department, Mikhail Ulyanov, has informed the first session of the Preparatory Committee of the Non-Proliferation Treaty 2020 Review Conference that Washington systematically violates the treaty that outlawed intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

Today, he said, the nuclear arms race has not just been brought to a halt, but on the contrary, shifted into reverse.

"As far as nuclear disarmament talks are concerned, they have been held repeatedly to produce a package of effective agreements between Russia and the United States," Ulyanov emphasized. "As a result of their implementation over the past 30 years, as we have already noted, at least four-fifths of the way towards a non-nuclear world have been covered."

"These achievements, though, have been overshadowed by systematic violations of the INF treaty by Washington," the diplomat pointed out. "We are urging the United States to return to diligent compliance with that vital treaty."