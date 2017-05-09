Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects media reports of serviceman’s execution in Syria

Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ marchSociety & Culture May 09, 15:10
MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has rejected media reports that a Russian serviceman was allegedly captured and executed in Syria.
"All servicemen of the Russian grouping of forces in Syria are safe and sound and are accomplishing missions to fight international terrorism as part of their formations. The actions by some media outlets, which regularly circulate the fake news of international terrorist groupings, cause condemnation," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Some media outlets earlier reported that the Islamic State terrorist grouping (outlawed in Russia) disseminated a clip showing the execution of a man who was called a Russian intelligence officer.