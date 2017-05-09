Putin, Abbas to meet in Sochi to discuss Mideast settlement

Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ marchSociety & Culture May 09, 15:10
MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet in Sochi on May 11 to discuss the Mideast political settlement and some bilateral issues, the Kremlin press office reported on Tuesday.
"Negotiations will be held in Sochi on May 11, 2017 between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President M. Abbas who will come to Russia on a working visit. During the meeting, priority attention is planned to be paid to the topical issues of the Mideast settlement and some practical themes of the bilateral agenda," the Kremlin press office said.