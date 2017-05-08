Back to Main page
Russian, US senior diplomats meet in New York - source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 22:15 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson said that the talks would focus on bilateral relations

NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. A meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon has ended in New York, a well-informed source told TASS on Monday, without supplying more details.

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson said that the talks would focus on bilateral relations.

Foreign policy
