Lavrov to hold meeting with Tillerson in Washington on Wednesday

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are scheduled for May 10 in Washington. At the talks, (the top diplomats) will exchange views on topical world issues and pressing issues of bilateral relations," the ministry said. "Afterwards, Sergei Lavrov will participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks.".

The US State Department said on Monday that Tillerson and Lavrov will have a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, with Ukraine, Syria and US-Russian relations to head the agenda.

