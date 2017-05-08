Lavrov to hold meeting with Tillerson in Washington on Wednesday

Pilots who took part in Syrian operation to fly over Red Square on May 9Military & Defense May 08, 16:11
Putin visits former KGB representative to GDR on his 90th birthdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 12:32
DRP sources report two landmines planted along road to Saur-Mogila memorial complexWorld May 08, 12:27
Putin congratulates Macron on winning French presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 12:24
Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 08, 10:27
Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security CouncilWorld May 08, 4:16
Macron wins France’s presidential elections with 65.82% of votesWorld May 08, 3:20
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"The talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are scheduled for May 10 in Washington. At the talks, (the top diplomats) will exchange views on topical world issues and pressing issues of bilateral relations," the ministry said. "Afterwards, Sergei Lavrov will participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks.".
The US State Department said on Monday that Tillerson and Lavrov will have a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, with Ukraine, Syria and US-Russian relations to head the agenda.
"Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, May 10, to discuss Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral issues," the State Department said in a press release.