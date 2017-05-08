Back to Main page
Lavrov to hold meeting with Tillerson in Washington on Wednesday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 17:13 updated at: May 08, 17:33 UTC+3

At the talks, the top diplomats will exchange views on topical world issues and pressing issues of bilateral relations

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are scheduled for May 10 in Washington. At the talks, (the top diplomats) will exchange views on topical world issues and pressing issues of bilateral relations," the ministry said. "Afterwards, Sergei Lavrov will participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks.".

The US State Department said on Monday that Tillerson and Lavrov will have a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, May 10, with Ukraine, Syria and US-Russian relations to head the agenda.

"Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, May 10, to discuss Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral issues," the State Department said in a press release.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
