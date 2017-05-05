Back to Main page
Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s plane

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 05, 21:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Estonia’s Defense Forces claimed that the Russian Ilyushin Il-96 plane had allegedly violated Estonia’s air border

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The flight of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s plane to Finland was agreed beforehand and proceeded routinely, a spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Friday commenting on Estonia’s allegations that Lavrov’s plane violated its air border.

"Lavrov flew to Finland on a visit," the spokesman said. "All flight documents had been agreed."

"The flight was conducted in a routine regime. The crew received no warnings," the spokesman stressed.

Earlier in the day, Estonia’s Defense Forces claimed that the Russian Ilyushin Il-96 plane of the Rossiya special air detachment had allegedly violated Estonia’s air border on Wednesday. Some media surmised it might have been the Russian foreign minister’s plane on its way to Finland.

