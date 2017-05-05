Back to Main page
Russia, German top diplomats discuss de-escalation zones in Syria

May 05, 19:20 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russia’s and Germany’s Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Sergey Lavrov noted the importance of the May 3-4 fourth international meeting on Syria in Astana as a step towards strengthening the ceasefire via the establishment of de-escalation zones and creating favorable conditions for the next round of the United Nations-brokered intra-Syrian talks in Geneva," the ministry said.

"The sides also touched upon a number of current issues of Russian-German relations, including a schedule of top- and high-level bilateral contacts," the ministry added.

The conversation was initiated by the German side.

